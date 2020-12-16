StockMarketWire.com - Mattioli Woods has appointed Professor Barry Gilbertson as executive chairman of its subsidiary Custodian Capital.
Professor Gilbertson will take up from the role from 1st January 2021.
Most recently he was senior independent non-executive director at Custodian REIT, the UK property investment company for which Custodian Capital acts as a discretionary investment manager.
He previously spent 15 years as a partner at PwC, including three years on the firm's global real estate board.
At 1:15pm: [LON:MTW] Mattioli Woods PLC share price was 0p at 625p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
