StockMarketWire.com - Principality Building Society has appointed Sally Jones-Evans as its chair, the first female to fulfil this role in the organisation's 160 year history.
Jones-Evans will take up the role in April 2021, succeeding Laurie Adams who is set to retire.
She has been on the board since 2015 and has been chair of the firm's remuneration committee.
Earlier in her career she was an executive at Lloyds Banking Group and currently sits on several boards including that of Saga Services, the insurance brokerage arm of Saga Group.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
