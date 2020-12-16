StockMarketWire.com - Cranswick has confirmed it is in talks over a possible acquisition of Inspired Pet Nutrition.

If successful, the meat producer intends to part-finance the acquisition through an equity placing of less than 10% of issued share capital to investors.

Cranswick made the update in response to press reports about the talks.

The FTSE 250-listed company added there is no certainty at this time that the acquisition will progress.


