StockMarketWire.com - Cranswick has confirmed it is in talks over a possible acquisition of Inspired Pet Nutrition.
If successful, the meat producer intends to part-finance the acquisition through an equity placing of less than 10% of issued share capital to investors.
Cranswick made the update in response to press reports about the talks.
The FTSE 250-listed company added there is no certainty at this time that the acquisition will progress.
At 1:22pm: [LON:CWK] Cranswick PLC share price was 0p at 3684p
