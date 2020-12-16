StockMarketWire.com - Caledonian Trust is proposing to sell the Ardpatrick Estate, the company's largest rural development property, for £2.7 million.
The Ardpatrick Estate occupies a peninsula in Argyll, Scotland and extends over 1000 acres.
The sale, to two private individuals, is expected to complete in March 2021 with a 10% deposit of £270,000 already being made to the trust.
The estate is being sold below the £2.9 million it was acquired for in 2019. In this time the estate did not incur a meaningful income for the company.
