StockMarketWire.com - Christie Group has appointed Darren Flack as managing director its UK retail and pharmacy business Orridge.
Flack will take up the new role from 1st January 2021.
He has been with Orridge since 1990, serving on the board as client relationship director since 2008.
Christie CEO David Rugg said: 'Darren's passion for first-class service delivery and his deep experience and knowledge of retail stocktaking made him the standout candidate to take the business forwards.'
At 2:33pm: [LON:CTG] Christie Group PLC share price was 0p at 80p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: