AGM / EGM
18/12/2020 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
18/12/2020 Informa PLC (INF)
18/12/2020 Gfinity PLC (GFIN)
18/12/2020 Merian Chrysalis Investment Company Limited (MERI)
18/12/2020 Petroneft Resources PLC (PTR)
18/12/2020 Wey Education PLC (WEY)
19/12/2020 Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd (BXP)
21/12/2020 Parkmead Group (The) PLC (PMG)
21/12/2020 W.H. Ireland Group PLC (WHI)
21/12/2020 Global Resources Investment Trust PLC (GRIT)
21/12/2020 Codemasters Group Holdings PLC (CDM)
21/12/2020 Westminster Group PLC (WSG)
21/12/2020 Dotdigital Group PLC (DOTD)
22/12/2020 Mosman Oil And Gas Limited (MSMN)
22/12/2020 Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (SIGT)
22/12/2020 Capital Limited (CAPD)
22/12/2020 Exillon Energy PLC (EXI)
22/12/2020 Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG)
22/12/2020 Jupiter Us Smaller Companies PLC (JUS)
23/12/2020 Jaywing PLC (JWNG)
23/12/2020 Riverfort Global Opportunities PLC (RGO)
23/12/2020 Zambeef Products PLC (ZAM)
23/12/2020 Kin And Carta PLC (KCT)
23/12/2020 Avation PLC (AVAP)
23/12/2020 Integrated Diagnostics Holdings Plc (IDHC)
23/12/2020 Easyjet PLC (EZJ)
24/12/2020 Sportech PLC (SPO)
24/12/2020 88 Energy Limited (88E)
24/12/2020 Origo Partners PLC (OPP)
24/12/2020 Melodyvr Group PLC (MVR)
28/12/2020 Lookers PLC (LOOK)
28/12/2020 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)
29/12/2020 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
29/12/2020 Ethernity Networks LTD (ENET)
29/12/2020 China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG)
29/12/2020 Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC (ESL)
30/12/2020 Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas LTD (ECO)
30/12/2020 Corcel PLC (CRCL)
30/12/2020 Nu-oil And Gas Plc (NUOG)
30/12/2020 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)
30/12/2020 Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI)
30/12/2020 Simigon Ltd. (SIM)
30/12/2020 Plexus Holdings PLC (POS)
30/12/2020 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)
31/12/2020 Goldplat PLC (GDP)
31/12/2020 Iconic Labs Plc (ICON)
31/12/2020 M&C Saatchi PLC (SAA)
31/12/2020 Wilmcote Holdings Plc (WCH)
04/01/2021 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)
04/01/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
05/01/2021 Edenville Energy PLC (EDL)
06/01/2021 Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (HEMO)
Trading Statement
05/01/2021 Costain Group PLC (COST)
05/01/2021 Next PLC (NXT)
05/01/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
06/01/2021 Greggs PLC (GRG)
06/01/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)
Ex-Dividend
18/12/2020 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
18/12/2020 Scottish American Investment Co. PLC (SAIN)
18/12/2020 River And Mercantile Group PLC (RIV)
18/12/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
18/12/2020 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)
18/12/2020 Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (SIGT)
18/12/2020 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
18/12/2020 Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM)
18/12/2020 Stv Group PLC (STVG)
18/12/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)
18/12/2020 Kainos Group PLC (KNOS)
18/12/2020 Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1)
18/12/2020 CML Microsystems PLC (CML)
18/12/2020 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
18/12/2020 Blackrock World Mining Trust PLC (BRWM)
18/12/2020 BP PLC (BP.)
18/12/2020 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
18/12/2020 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
18/12/2020 Keller Group PLC (KLR)
18/12/2020 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)
18/12/2020 iEnergizer Ltd (IBPO)
18/12/2020 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)
23/12/2020 Walker Crips Group PLC (WCW)
23/12/2020 Ninety One PLC (N91)
23/12/2020 Alternative Credit Investments PLC (ACI)
