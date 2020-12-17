AGM / EGM

18/12/2020 Playtech PLC (PTEC)

18/12/2020 Informa PLC (INF)

18/12/2020 Gfinity PLC (GFIN)

18/12/2020 Merian Chrysalis Investment Company Limited (MERI)

18/12/2020 Petroneft Resources PLC (PTR)

18/12/2020 Wey Education PLC (WEY)

19/12/2020 Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd (BXP)

21/12/2020 Parkmead Group (The) PLC (PMG)

21/12/2020 W.H. Ireland Group PLC (WHI)

21/12/2020 Global Resources Investment Trust PLC (GRIT)

21/12/2020 Codemasters Group Holdings PLC (CDM)

21/12/2020 Westminster Group PLC (WSG)

21/12/2020 Dotdigital Group PLC (DOTD)

22/12/2020 Mosman Oil And Gas Limited (MSMN)

22/12/2020 Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (SIGT)

22/12/2020 Capital Limited (CAPD)

22/12/2020 Exillon Energy PLC (EXI)

22/12/2020 Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG)

22/12/2020 Jupiter Us Smaller Companies PLC (JUS)

23/12/2020 Jaywing PLC (JWNG)

23/12/2020 Riverfort Global Opportunities PLC (RGO)

23/12/2020 Zambeef Products PLC (ZAM)

23/12/2020 Kin And Carta PLC (KCT)

23/12/2020 Avation PLC (AVAP)

23/12/2020 Integrated Diagnostics Holdings Plc (IDHC)

23/12/2020 Easyjet PLC (EZJ)

24/12/2020 Sportech PLC (SPO)

24/12/2020 88 Energy Limited (88E)

24/12/2020 Origo Partners PLC (OPP)

24/12/2020 Melodyvr Group PLC (MVR)

28/12/2020 Lookers PLC (LOOK)

28/12/2020 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)

29/12/2020 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)

29/12/2020 Ethernity Networks LTD (ENET)

29/12/2020 China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG)

29/12/2020 Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC (ESL)

30/12/2020 Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas LTD (ECO)

30/12/2020 Corcel PLC (CRCL)

30/12/2020 Nu-oil And Gas Plc (NUOG)

30/12/2020 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)

30/12/2020 Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI)

30/12/2020 Simigon Ltd. (SIM)

30/12/2020 Plexus Holdings PLC (POS)

30/12/2020 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)

31/12/2020 Goldplat PLC (GDP)

31/12/2020 Iconic Labs Plc (ICON)

31/12/2020 M&C Saatchi PLC (SAA)

31/12/2020 Wilmcote Holdings Plc (WCH)

04/01/2021 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)

04/01/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)

05/01/2021 Edenville Energy PLC (EDL)

06/01/2021 Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (HEMO)



Trading Statement

05/01/2021 Costain Group PLC (COST)

05/01/2021 Next PLC (NXT)

05/01/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)

06/01/2021 Greggs PLC (GRG)

06/01/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)



Ex-Dividend

18/12/2020 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)

18/12/2020 Scottish American Investment Co. PLC (SAIN)

18/12/2020 River And Mercantile Group PLC (RIV)

18/12/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)

18/12/2020 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)

18/12/2020 Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (SIGT)

18/12/2020 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)

18/12/2020 Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM)

18/12/2020 Stv Group PLC (STVG)

18/12/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)

18/12/2020 Kainos Group PLC (KNOS)

18/12/2020 Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1)

18/12/2020 CML Microsystems PLC (CML)

18/12/2020 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)

18/12/2020 Blackrock World Mining Trust PLC (BRWM)

18/12/2020 BP PLC (BP.)

18/12/2020 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)

18/12/2020 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)

18/12/2020 Keller Group PLC (KLR)

18/12/2020 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)

18/12/2020 iEnergizer Ltd (IBPO)

18/12/2020 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)

23/12/2020 Walker Crips Group PLC (WCW)

23/12/2020 Ninety One PLC (N91)

23/12/2020 Alternative Credit Investments PLC (ACI)



