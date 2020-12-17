CA
18/12/2020 13:30 retail trade
18/12/2020 13:30 new housing price index
CH
18/12/2020 08:00 balance of payments
DE
18/12/2020 07:00 PPI
18/12/2020 09:00 Ifo business climate index
ES
18/12/2020 08:00 trade balance
EU
18/12/2020 09:00 Euro area balance of payments
IT
18/12/2020 10:00 PPI
18/12/2020 10:00 balance of payments
UK
18/12/2020 00:01 Gfk consumer confidence survey
18/12/2020 07:00 retail sales
18/12/2020 11:00 CBI industrial trends survey
18/12/2020 12:00 Bank of England quarterly bulletin
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com