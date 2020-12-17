StockMarketWire.com - Military equipment maker Avon Rubber said it had received its first orders worth $33 million under the NATO Support & Procurement Agency contract.
Under these orders, Avon Protection would supply Norway, Finland and Belgium with its respiratory protection including FM50 mask systems, filters, spare parts and accessories.
Deliveries under these orders were expected to commence in the company's current financial year and contribute to its expected rest of world military revenues for the year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: