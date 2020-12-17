StockMarketWire.com - Sainsbury's Bank has appointed Lesley Jones as its new chair, effective from 30 January 2021.
She replaces Roger Davis, who informed the board of his decision to step down in February.
Jones has more than 35 years' experience in banking and was group chief credit officer at RBS Group between 2008 and 2014. Before this, she worked at Citigroup where she held a range of senior roles in relationship and risk management over a period of 30 years.
She is currently a non-executive director of N Brown and a non-executive Director of Close Brothers Group. She is also an independent member of Moody's Investor Services.
Martin Scicluna, chairman Sainsbury’s, said: "I am delighted to welcome Lesley as chair of the Sainsbury's Bank board. Her extensive experience in banking will be highly valuable to us as we work to deliver the five-year plan we set out at our Capital Markets Day in September 2019.
"On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Roger for his stewardship over the past seven years. He played an important role during the Bank's transition to its own flexible banking platform and in driving the Bank's integration with Sainsbury's. We wish him well."
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: