StockMarketWire.com - IntegraFin upped its dividend after reporting higher annual profit as funds under direction were boosted by a decline in fund outflows in the second half of the year.
For the year to 30 September 2020, pre-tax profit rose to £55.3 million from £49.9 million year-on-year as revenue increased to £107.3 million from £99.2 million.
Funds under direction rose to £41.09 billion from £37.80 billion.
Net inflows of £3.59 billion were 3% higher, driven by a reduction in outflows in the second half of the year, the company said.
The company declared an interim dividend of 5.6 pence per ordinary share, taking the total dividend for the year to 8.3p per share, u up from 7.8 pence per ordinary share,
'The operating environment has become more difficult and unpredictable and this seems likely to remain the case in the coming months,' the company said.
'Additionally, there is still little certainty on the shape of the UK's trading relationship with the European Union, despite the proximity of the end of the transition period,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
