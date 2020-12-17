StockMarketWire.com - TalkTalk’s chief financial officer Kate Ferry is stepping down from the board after three and a half years, to be replaced by Phil Eayres.
Both these board changes will be effective from 31 March 2021.
Eayres has worked with the business for over six years, initially as operations director in consumer and more recently as an independent strategic advisor leading the development and disposal of FibreNation, as well as the strategic planning for the group. He also played a key role in working on the proposed acquisition.
As part of his new role, Eayres will continue to lead strategy and transformation across the group.
Tristia Harrison, chief executive of TalkTalk, said: "As the business potentially goes private and now that we are primarily North-West based, Kate has decided that it is the right time for her to leave TalkTalk and live and work in London.
“I want to personally thank Kate for being by my side throughout the last few years. Her tenacity and focus has been central to the transformation and simplification of the business. The board and I wish her every success in the future."
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: