StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Anglo American said the value of rough diamond sales at its De Beers unit had increased during the tenth cycle of 2020 to $440 million from $426 million seen in the same cycle a year earlier.
The figure compared with $462 million seen in the ninth cycle of 2020.
'Positive consumer demand for diamond jewellery as we enter the holiday season is supporting the continuation of retail orders for polished diamonds from the diamond industry's midstream sector,' De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver said.
'This in turn supported steady demand for De Beers rough diamonds at our final sales cycle of 2020.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
