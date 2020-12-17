StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure projects investor John Laing said it had invested A$22.5 million to increase its stake in Clarence Correctional Centre by 10% to 90%.

The stake was acquired from construction partner John Holland Group.

Clarence is an availability-based public-private partnership project between the New South Wales Government and the NorthernPathways Consortium to design, build, finance and maintain a 1,700 bed correctional centre in Grafton, New South Wales.




