StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure projects investor John Laing said it had invested A$22.5 million to increase its stake in Clarence Correctional Centre by 10% to 90%.
The stake was acquired from construction partner John Holland Group.
Clarence is an availability-based public-private partnership project between the New South Wales Government and the NorthernPathways Consortium to design, build, finance and maintain a 1,700 bed correctional centre in Grafton, New South Wales.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
