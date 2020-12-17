StockMarketWire.com - Serco group chief financial officer Angus Cockburn is retiring after six years at the company.
He will step down from the board at the AGM in April 2021 and will be succeeded by Nigel Crossley, currently group director of finance, who will join the board on the same date.
Prior to joining Serco, Cockburn held senior finance roles at EMI, RHM plc and Procter & Gamble.
Roy Gardner, chairman of Serco, said: "Angus has played a leading role in the transformation of Serco from the dire straits in which it found itself in 2014, through to the point at which it now has one of the strongest balance sheets in the sector and is in excellent financial and operational health, with strong liquidity, fully funded pension schemes and robust finance controls and assurance.
“He is hugely respected both inside and outside Serco, and we are all immensely grateful for his contribution, not the least of which has been developing an ideal successor in Nigel Crossley who we look forward to welcoming onto the board in April."
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: