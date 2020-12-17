StockMarketWire.com - Gas exploration and development company Energean said it had entered into a new set of agreements with Rapac Energy to supply an additional 0.4 Bcm per year of gas for a period of between 6 and 15 years from its Karish gas development project.
The Karish gas project is expected to see first gas in Q4 2021.
The agreements included take-or-pay, exclusivity and floor pricing provisions, the company said.
Energean Israel, in which Energean had a 70% stake, now had gas sales agreements in place to supply approximately 7.4 Bcm/yr of gas on plateau.
