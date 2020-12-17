StockMarketWire.com - Kitchens, bedrooms, and freestanding furniture retailer John Lewis of Hungerford maintained its previous guidance as sales were ahead of the last year on strong demand for improvements.
For the first 24 weeks to 16 December, despatched sales and forward orders rose was £5.9 million, which was 25% ahead of the corresponding period in the prior year.
Future orders against which a first stage deposit has been taken stood £1.4m, up from £1.0m.
The overall design quotation activity within the business was 'substantially up on the previous year which reflects sustained consumer interest in home improvements,' the company said.
'Our virtual showroom tours and video content have supported our sales process and we have successfully taken orders throughout [November] lockdown,' it added.
The company said it had been granted an extension to file its annual report by no later than 31 March 2021. It previously was set to file its annual report by 31 December 2020.
