StockMarketWire.com - Finablr said it had entered into a definitive agreement with Global Fintech Investments to sell its entire business and operations.
The company said it would use the nominal consideration and any further consideration received to return value to its creditors, followed by its shareholders.
'Given the circumstances of the company and the fact that absent the proposed funding from GFIH the company will have insufficient working capital the bBoard f the Company believes that the Transaction is in the best interests of the shareholders of the company, Finablr said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
