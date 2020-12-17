StockMarketWire.com - Efficiency-as-a-Service business eEnergy said it had appointed Robert van Leeuwen as chief operating officer.
In this new role, van Leeuwen would report to chief executive Harvey Sinclair.
'As part of his role, Rob will oversee the integration of the Beond group, which was acquired by eEnergy on 15 December 2020. Beond is a UK-based renewable energy consulting and procurement business, whose services aim to reduce clients' costs and tackle climate change,' the company said.
At 9:59am: [LON:EAAS] share price was 0p at 9.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: