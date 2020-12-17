StockMarketWire.com - St James's Place has appointed Prudential’s Paul Manduca to succeed Iain Cornish as its chairman.
Manduca will join the board as a non-executive director and take over from Cornish on 1 January 2021.
Cornish joined the board of St. James's Place in 2011 and became chair in 2018. He will step down as a director at the 2021 AGM.
Manduca is currently chairman of Prudential, a position he has held since July 2012, and he is due to step down in December.
He was the founding chief executive of Threadneedle Asset Management and the global chief executive of Rothschild Asset Management.
Roger Yates, senior independent director of St James's Place, said: 'I am delighted that our thorough search process has resulted in the selection of Paul Manduca as our next chair. He has extensive boardroom experience across the financial services sector and his expertise will be invaluable to St James's Place.'
At 10:03am: [LON:STJ] St. Jamess Place PLC share price was 0p at 1090p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: