StockMarketWire.com - Technology company Halma said it had sold Fiberguide Industries to Molex for $38 million.
Fiberguide, which was acquired by Halma in 2008, was a manufacturer of fibre optic technology headquartered in Idaho, USA.
'The divestment is in line with Halma's strategy of actively managing its portfolio of global businesses to ensure it is aligned with its purpose and maintains strong growth and returns over the long term,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
