StockMarketWire.com - Telecommunications and mobile money services company Airtel Africa said its subsidiary Airtel Uganda had been issued a 20-year national telecom operator licence.
Under the new licence, which went into effect from 1 July 2020, Airtel Uganda would retain all its current spectrum subject to the law and terms of assignment.
Airtel Uganda had paid USD 74.6 million which included VAT of USD 11.4 million for the licence.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
