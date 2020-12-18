StockMarketWire.com - Insurance company Legal & General said that Julia Wilson, senior independent director, would be stepping down from the board on 31 March 2021.
Wilson joined the group board in 2011 and was appointed as senior independent director in 2016.
Philip Broadley, currently non-executive director and chair of the group audit committee, would succeed Julia in the role of senior independent director from 31 March 2021.
Wilson would be joining Barclays as a non-executive director from 1 April 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
