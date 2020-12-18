StockMarketWire.com - Facilisgroup, a subsidiary of technology and services provider The Pebble Group, has acquired software assets from US-based software developer CoreXpand for $5.3 million.
The software assets acquired includes full intellectual property rights on software which supports online pop-up shops and an in-perpetuity licence with exclusivity in the global promotional products industry, for software which supports the customer-facing element of complex inventory online stores.
The cash consideration of $5.3 million is being funded through cash flow generated by Facilisgroup, with $1.8 million of this deferred and payable over the next 18 months.
In addition to the consideration, up to $2.0 million of in-house development time is expected to be capitalised in 2021 evolving the acquired assets, expanding their capabilities and building the back-office element of the inventory online stores.
The resultant product offering is expected to begin generating revenue by the end of 2021 with a full suite of product capabilities expected to be in market at the beginning of 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
