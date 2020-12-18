StockMarketWire.com - Sustainable hydrogen company Powerhouse Energy Group has appointed Mark Berry to the board as a non-executive director with immediate effect.
Berry is a partner at law firm Norton Rose Fulbright and specialises in the project financing of energy, infrastructure and process engineering projects. His experience includes advising on a number of project financed waste and waste to energy schemes including PFI and merchant/commercial projects.
Tim Yeo, chairman of Powerhouse, said: ‘We are pleased to be strengthening our Board as we approach the most important year in Powerhouse’s history, with the commercialisation of our clean technology. Mark’s experience in waste and waste to energy schemes will help to strengthen our Board and we look forward to working with Mark over what is set to be, an exciting number of years for Powerhouse.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
