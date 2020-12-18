StockMarketWire.com - HgCapital Trust said it had made a £7.4 million investment in Geomatikk, a tech-enabled services company.
Geomatikk manages critical 'check-before-you-dig' safety assessments to network owners, contractors and consulting engineers within Norway, Sweden and Finland.
Hg would support Geomatikk with its extensive experience in scaling tech companies across Europe, the company said.
Hg would become the majority investor, with founders and management remaining as significant investors in the business.
The full terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
