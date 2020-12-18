StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure investment company BBGI Global Infrastructure said it had completed its acquisition of a 25% stake in Signature on the Saint-Lawrence, the operator of the Samuel De Champlain Bridge Corridor in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Completion of the acquisition comes after the company the Government of Canada's approved the deal and other conditions were met, the company said.
'The bridge opened to traffic in summer 2019 and the concession runs until 2049. The asset is classified as availability-based under the investment policy of the company,' BBGI said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
