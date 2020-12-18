StockMarketWire.com - Matthew Jonathan Garner, the executive director and chief financial officer of satellite communications equipment and electronics provider Global Invacom Group, has stepped down from his position with immediate effect.
Group financial controller Wendy Isabel Wong Pei Fern, based in Singapore, and financial controller Andrew Scott Martin, based in the UK, will jointly assume overall responsibility for the group's finance function.
Global Invacom Group said the board has no current intention to appoint a new chief financial officer, but it will continue to monitor the situation.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
