StockMarketWire.com - Quadrise Fuels International has signed a collaboration agreement with Aquafuel Research, a British-based company specialising in renewable power innovation using conventional biofuels and glycerine.
Quadrise and Aquafuel will work together to jointly promote commercial glycerine supply, Aquafuel power solutions and the bioMSAR biofuel.
Jason Miles, chief executive of Quadrise, said: ‘We believe that through our collaboration with Aquafuel and other stakeholders, we can simultaneously accelerate the development of bioMSAR fuel and expand the market for Aquafuel's power solutions through our global network.’
At 8:00am: [LON:QFI] Quadrise Fuels International PLC share price was 0p at 1.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
