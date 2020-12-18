StockMarketWire.com - Esports company Gfinity said it was 'well positioned' for growth in 2021 after delivering successive months of operational profit for the first time in its history in both October and November.
'The business is now more efficient than ever following a rationalisation of our cost base, with further reductions expected to come in 2021,' the company said.
'In November 2020, monthly operating costs were £385,000, a reduction of 47% since November 2019, with a further reduction expected on culmination of our office lease in March 2021,' it added.
At 8:02am: [LON:GFIN] Gfinity Plc share price was 0p at 3.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: