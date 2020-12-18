StockMarketWire.com - Novel immunotherapy developer Scancell Holdings has selected a new Covid-19 vaccine candidate.
The company has chosen SN14, a second generation vaccine which the company says has several potential advantages over currently approved and late-stage Covid-19 vaccines.
Scanell said SN14 targets the S protein to induce VNAbs that prevent the Covid-19 virus from entering cells and also induces strong T cell responses to both the S and N proteins to destroy virally-infected cells and prevent further viral replication.
It added that the SN14 vaccine has the potential to be effective against any variant or new strain of coronavirus and that beciase it is a DNA vaccine it is exceptionally stable and does not require ultra-low temperature storage.
Professor Lindy Durrant, chief scientific officer of Scancel, said: ‘We are very excited about our SN14 second generation Covid-19 vaccine which could have significant advantages over first generation vaccines, either on its own or in combination with other vaccines to broaden and strengthen the immune response for long term protection.’
At 8:12am: [LON:SCLP] Scancell Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 12.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
