StockMarketWire.com - ASA International said Md. Shafiqual Haque Choudhury, co-founder and chairman of ASA International had decided to resign for health reasons on 31 December 2020.
Following Choudhury's resignation, Guy Dawson, a non-executive director of ASA International since 2013, would be appointed as chairman on 1 January 2021.
Choudhury initially planned to resign at the Company's AGM in June 2020, but was requested by the board to stay on until the end of 2020 and assist in navigating the company through the COVID-19 crisis.
At the request of the board, Choudhury would be assigned the role of President of the company following his resignation as director and chairman.
