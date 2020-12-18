StockMarketWire.com - Shopping centre owner Hammerson said it would seek a secondary listing on Irish Stock Exchange, trading as Euronext Dublin, and admission to trading on the main market for listed securities of Euronext Dublin.
The company is seeking a secondary listing given the importance and scale of its investor base and operations in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland, Hammerson said.
It was expected that admission would become effective and that unconditional dealings in the shares on the main market would commence at 8.00 a.m. on 23 December 2020.
At 8:20am: [LON:HMSO] Hammerson PLC share price was 0p at 23.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
