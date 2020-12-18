StockMarketWire.com - Chartered surveyors and fund management company Fletcher King didn't declare a dividend after swinging to a first-half loss as revenue was held back by the impact of the ongoing pandemic.
For the six months ended 31 October, the company reported a pre-tax loss of £447,000, compared with a profit of £108,000 a year earlier as revenue fell to £869,000 from £1.33 million.
'The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant adverse impact on the markets in which we operate and this is reflected in our financial performance for the period,' the company said.
The company did not declare an interim dividend, citing the weaker financial performance for the first half, and the continued uncertainty from the impact of Covid-19 over the coming months.
