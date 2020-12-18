StockMarketWire.com - Gold company AEX Gold said it had been granted an increase to mineral exploration licence 2020-36 'Anoritooq' in South Greenland.
The amended licence covered 1,889 km2 in South Greenland and was considered prospective for gold, with similarities to AEX's Vagar licence.
'AEX continues to plan exploration programmes for 2021 on all its exploration licences and the Corporation is looking forward to providing further updates,' the company said.
The company also said the terms of reference for Nalunaq's Environmental Impact Assessment and Social Impact Assessment had been translated and approved for upload to the Government's hearing portal and the public pre-consultation period of 35 days had commenced.
