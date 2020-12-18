StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 was higher on opening this morning, defying predictions that it would drop amid growing fears a no-deal Brexit could further damage an economy already hit by Covid-19.
The index was up 0.51% at to 6,584.78. The FTSE 250 recorded a slight rise of 0.0036% to 20,296.76.
Barclays said that Sir Ian Cheshire would be stepping down as chair of Barclays Bank UK and would be succeeded by Crawford Gillies from 1 January 2021.
Barclays shares fell 1.13% to 143.90p.
Insurance company Legal & General said that Julia Wilson, senior independent director, would be stepping down from the board on 31 March 2021.
Shares were down 1.08% at 255.90p.
Commercial property developer British Land said it had completed the drawdown of the 500-year headlease with Southwark Council.
Its shares slid 1.74% to 491.90p.
HgCapital Trust said it had made a £7.4 million investment in Geomatikk, a tech-enabled services company.
Shares dropped 0.16% to 304.00p.
Infrastructure investment company BBGI Global Infrastructure said it had completed its acquisition of a 25% stake in Signature on the Saint-Lawrence, the operator of the Samuel De Champlain Bridge Corridor in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Its shares fell 0.71% to 167.40p.
Novel immunotherapy developer Scancell Holdings has selected a new Covid-19 vaccine candidate. The company has chosen SN14, a second generation vaccine which the company says has several potential advantages over currently approved and late-stage Covid-19 vaccines.
Shares climbed 11.40% to 13.37p.
Esports company Gfinity said it was 'well positioned' for growth in 2021 after delivering successive months of operational profit for the first time in its history in both October and November.
Its shares rose 10.14% to 3.80p.
Real estate investment trust AEW UK REIT said it had unconditionally exchanged contracts for the sale of Sandford House, Homer Road, Solihull for £10.5 million.
Shares fell 0.84% to 75.36p.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
