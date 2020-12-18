StockMarketWire.com - Mineral exploration and development company Great Western Mining said it remained on track to produce precious metals at its Mineral Jackpot Properties in Nevada, before the end of the year.
Bulk material from the Mineral Jackpot site was being processed through a gravity separation circuit and the pouring of first precious metal was on track to be achieved before year end, the comapny said.
The pilot magnetometer survey completed over the northern part of the site area had highlighted existing known structures together with potential new linking structures and extensions to the south-east, it added.
The survey project would be continued after the winter to include prospective areas to the south and south-east, including the Cabin Rock and Silver Bell workings.
'Coincident soil anomalies were established in these areas during the 2019 soil sampling programme and these have been correlated with numerous high grade rock chip samples,' the company said.
At 8:56am: [LON:GWMO] Great Western Mining Corporation PLC share price was 0p at 0.24p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
