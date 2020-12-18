StockMarketWire.com - Touchstone Exploration has signed a natural gas supply agreement with the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago for all future natural gas production from the Ortoire Block.

Primera Oil and Gas, a subsidiary of Touchstone will supply gas from the Ortoire Block, initially from the Coho-1 field.

Paul Baay chief executive of Touchston, said: ‘This agreement provides a stable, multi-decade revenue stream for Touchstone to fully develop the world-class asset at Ortoire. This transforms the company from being an exploration company to one that is a full cycle energy provider.

‘The structure of the agreement provides the shareholders of Touchstone with a predictable cash flow and earnings stream for years to come while minimising the capital required to maximise the resource.’


At 9:15am: [LON:TXP] Touchstone Exploration Inc share price was 0p at 104p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com