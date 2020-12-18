StockMarketWire.com - Real estate adviser Savills has appointed Philip Lee and Richard Orders as additional Independent non-executive directors with effect from 1 January 2021.
Rupert Robson and Tim Freshwater will also step down from the board in May 2021.
Freshwater will be replaced by Stacey Cartwright.
At 9:26am: [LON:SVS] Savills PLC share price was 0p at 967p
