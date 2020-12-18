StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Gunsynd said it invested a further A$800,000 in Rincon Resources, an Australian gold, and base metals exploration company.
The company subscribed for 4 million ordinary shares at 20 cents AUD through Rincon's initial public offering for the imminent listing onto the Australian Securities Exchange.
After Rincon's listing, Gunsynd will hold 8,461,943 shares in Rincon representing approximately 16.5%.
At 9:58am: [LON:GUN] Gunsynd Plc Ord 0.01p share price was 0p at 1.15p
