StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 was struggling for direction on Friday as sterling remained volatile against other major currencies amid signs negotiations on a Brexit deal were finally hitting the final straight.
By midday the index of leading UK shares was up 0.15% to 6,560.60.
Gambling group Flutter Entertainment was down 1.4% to £152.70 after it faced a $875 million hit from a US court judgement overnight.
Flutter said it would contest the ruling from the Kentucky supreme court.
Respiratory drug development company Synairgen surged 36% higher to 148.3p after it received fast track status from the US Federal Drug Agency.
This means shorter review timelines from the FDA and comes after the company made an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its SNG001 inhaled drug as a treatment for patients with Covid-19, enabling the start of US trials.
Barclays said that Ian Cheshire would be stepping down as chair of Barclays Bank UK and would be succeeded by Crawford Gillies from 1 January 2021.
Barclays shares were flat at 145.5p
Insurance company Legal & General said that Julia Wilson, senior independent director, would be stepping down from the board on 31 March 2021.
Shares were up 0.7% to 260.4p.
Commercial property developer British Land said it had completed the drawdown of the 500-year headlease with Southwark Council.
Its shares slid 1.9% to 491p.
HgCapital Trust said it had made a £7.4 million investment in Geomatikk, a tech-enabled services company.
Shares dropped 0.16% to 304.00p.
Infrastructure investment company BBGI Global Infrastructure said it had completed its acquisition of a 25% stake in Signature on the Saint-Lawrence, the operator of the Samuel De Champlain Bridge Corridor in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Its shares fell 0.71% to 167.40p.
Novel immunotherapy developer Scancell Holdings has selected a new Covid-19 vaccine candidate. The company has chosen SN14, a second generation vaccine which the company says has several potential advantages over currently approved and late-stage Covid-19 vaccines.
Shares climbed 16.7% to 14p.
Esports company Gfinity said it was 'well positioned' for growth in 2021 after delivering successive months of operational profit for the first time in its history in both October and November.
Its shares rose 8.4% to 3.74p.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
