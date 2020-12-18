StockMarketWire.com - Taylor Wimpey said it has appointed Scilla Grimble and Lord Jitesh Gadhia as independent non-executive directors to the board, with effect from 1 March 2021.
Grimble has over 15 years' executive experience in the corporate finance and retail sectors, having held senior roles at UBS, Tesco plc, Marks and Spencer and is currently the chief financial officer at Moneysupermarket.com Group.. Grimble will also become a member of the nomination and governance committee and the audit committee.
Gadhia has over 20 years' executive experience, principally in the banking and private equity sector.
He is currently an Independent non-executive director of Calisen, where he is also the senior independent director. He is a non-executive director of BGL, where he chairs the remuneration committee, a director of Accord Healthcare and is appointed by HM Treasury to the Board of UK Government Investments Limited.
Gadhia will also become a member of the nomination and governance committee and the Remuneration Committee.
At 1:16pm: [LON:TW.] Taylor Wimpey PLC share price was 0p at 148.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
