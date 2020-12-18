StockMarketWire.com - Segro said it has completed the acquisition of Sofibus Patrimoine and that chief financial officer Soumen Das had joined the board.
Segro has bought a further 74.9% stake in Sofibus Patrimoine at €313.71 per share and now owns 94.4% of the company.
By the end of the first quarter 2021 Segro will file a simplified mandatory offer for the remaining share capital of Sofibus at a price of €313.71 per share.
Following the offer, it intends to implement a squeeze-out procedure on the Sofibus shares not tendered by the minority shareholders.
At 1:28pm: [LON:SGRO] Segro PLC share price was 0p at 924.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
