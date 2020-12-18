StockMarketWire.com - Capita said it has been won a contract to provide training services to the Royal Navy and the Royal Marines.
The company said that under the contract worth £1 billion over 12 years it will modernise the Royal Navy’s shore-based training across 16 sites in the UK as the lead partner in a consortium, which bid as Fisher Training.
The consortium includes Raytheon UK, Elbit Systems UK, and Fujitsu, as well as with several smaller British suppliers.
Capita said the consortium will review and modernise all training courses and provide accompanying analytics to ensure training methods best meet the Royal Navy’s needs.
It will also provide data through performance dashboards for Royal Navy management, manage IT infrastructure and market Royal Navy courses to the wider international defence market.
The contract is expected to be profitable in its first full year in 2021.
At 1:43pm: [LON:CPI] Capita PLC share price was 0p at 39.17p
