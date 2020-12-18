StockMarketWire.com - BP said it has appointed Karen Richardson and Johannes Teyssen as non-executive directors to its board, effective from 1 January 2021.
Richardson is currently a director of both Artius Acquisition and Exponent and has previously been a director of Worldpay.
Teyssen is currently the chief executive and chairman of the management board of E.ON SE and has previously been a director of Deutsche Bank.
At 1:55pm: [LON:BP.] BP PLC share price was 0p at 236.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
