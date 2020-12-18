StockMarketWire.com - 4D pharma said it has joined the Parkinson's Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI), a study sponsored by The Michael J Fox Foundation (MJFF) to better understand Parkinson's disease and accelerate the development of new treatments.
The study was launched by MJFF in 2010 to help identify, develop, and validate biomarkers of Parkinson's disease progression to further the development of disease-modifying therapies.
PPMI is funded by MJFF and a consortium of key industry players, non-profit organizations and private individuals, and involves active participation of stakeholders from government, the biopharmaceutical industry and academia.
Alex Stevenson, chief scientific officer at 4D pharma said: 'The Michael J Fox Foundation has made considerable contributions to the development of therapeutic solutions for the millions of people with Parkinson's disease.
‘Joining the PPMI scientific advisory board will enable 4D pharma to bring its leading expertise in Live Biotherapeutics and the gut-brain axis to the pioneering joint effort that is the PPMI.’
