StockMarketWire.com - Braveheart Investment Group said work by its investee company Paraytec to develop a Covid-19 test is ‘proceeding at pace’.
Paraytec has acquired purified SARS-CoV2 virus which it will use to optimise both the lower limit and speed of detection, with the aim of detecting the virus in asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic patients.
Ethical approval has been obtained from the Sheffield Hospitals Trust to test up to 500 clinical samples, which will be verified using the gold standard PCR approach to demonstrate the performance characteristics of the Covid-19 test.
The first results of this work are expected by the end of January 2021. Braveheart notes the recent discussions in the media regarding the underperformance of a range of single-use testing (lateral flow) devices, which are being trialled throughout the UK.
The company is committed to developing a test which achieves the performance parameters specified by the Medical Health Regulatory Authority and delivers a test result in five minutes.
Paraytec confirms that its virus capture technology will now be applied to the development of both the optical measurement system and a lateral flow device.
At 2:25pm: [LON:BRH] Braveheart Investment Group PLC share price was 0p at 51.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
