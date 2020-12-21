CA
22/12/2020 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
23/12/2020 13:30 GDP
24/12/2020 13:30 Building permits
DE
22/12/2020 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
ES
23/12/2020 08:00 GDP
23/12/2020 08:00 PPI
EU
22/12/2020 09:00 eurozone economic outlook
FR
23/12/2020 07:45 PPI
IE
22/12/2020 11:00 WPI
IT
23/12/2020 09:00 consumer confidence survey
23/12/2020 09:00 business confidence survey
JP
22/12/2020 05:00 steel production
22/12/2020 06:00 revised machine tool orders
22/12/2020 23:50 Bank of Japan meeting minutes
23/12/2020 05:00 indexes of business conditions
23/12/2020 23:50 services producer price index
24/12/2020 23:30 labour force survey
24/12/2020 23:50 retail sales
25/12/2020 00:30 detailed import & export statistics
25/12/2020 05:00 housing starts
25/12/2020 05:00 construction orders
UK
22/12/2020 07:00 3rd quarter GDP
22/12/2020 07:00 public sector finances
22/12/2020 07:00 balance of payments
23/12/2020 00:01 CBI growth indicator survey
24/12/2020 12:30 financial markets close early on Christmas Eve
US
22/12/2020 13:30 3rd estimate GDP
22/12/2020 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
22/12/2020 15:00 consumer confidence index
22/12/2020 15:00 existing home sales
22/12/2020 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
23/12/2020 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
23/12/2020 13:30 personal income & outlays
23/12/2020 13:30 advance report on durable goods
23/12/2020 14:00 monthly house price index
23/12/2020 15:00 new residential sales
23/12/2020 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
24/12/2020 13:30 jobless claims
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com