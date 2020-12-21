AGM / EGM
22/12/2020 Exillon Energy PLC (EXI)
22/12/2020 Mosman Oil And Gas Limited (MSMN)
22/12/2020 Jupiter Us Smaller Companies PLC (JUS)
22/12/2020 Capital Limited (CAPD)
22/12/2020 Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG)
22/12/2020 Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (SIGT)
23/12/2020 Easyjet PLC (EZJ)
23/12/2020 Integrated Diagnostics Holdings Plc (IDHC)
23/12/2020 Kin And Carta PLC (KCT)
23/12/2020 Riverfort Global Opportunities PLC (RGO)
23/12/2020 Zambeef Products PLC (ZAM)
23/12/2020 Jaywing PLC (JWNG)
23/12/2020 Avation PLC (AVAP)
24/12/2020 Origo Partners PLC (OPP)
24/12/2020 Sportech PLC (SPO)
24/12/2020 Amiad Water Systems LTD (AFS)
24/12/2020 Zambeef Products PLC (ZAM)
24/12/2020 88 Energy Limited (88E)
24/12/2020 Melodyvr Group PLC (MVR)
28/12/2020 Lookers PLC (LOOK)
28/12/2020 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)
29/12/2020 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
29/12/2020 China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG)
29/12/2020 Ethernity Networks LTD (ENET)
29/12/2020 Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC (ESL)
30/12/2020 Corcel PLC (CRCL)
30/12/2020 Plexus Holdings PLC (POS)
30/12/2020 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)
30/12/2020 Nu-oil And Gas Plc (NUOG)
30/12/2020 Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI)
30/12/2020 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)
30/12/2020 Simigon Ltd. (SIM)
30/12/2020 Eenergy Group PLC (EAAS)
30/12/2020 Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas LTD (ECO)
31/12/2020 M&C Saatchi PLC (SAA)
31/12/2020 Tetragon Financial Group Limited Ord Usd0.001 Gbp (TFGS)
31/12/2020 Wilmcote Holdings Plc (WCH)
31/12/2020 Iconic Labs Plc (ICON)
31/12/2020 Goldplat PLC (GDP)
04/01/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
04/01/2021 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)
05/01/2021 Edenville Energy PLC (EDL)
06/01/2021 Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (HEMO)
07/01/2021 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)
07/01/2021 Global Petroleum Limited (GBP)
07/01/2021 Cambria Automobiles PLC (CAMB)
07/01/2021 Cadence Minerals PLC (KDNC)
08/01/2021 Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)
08/01/2021 Lekoil Limited (LEK)
Trading Statement
05/01/2021 Costain Group PLC (COST)
05/01/2021 Next PLC (NXT)
05/01/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
06/01/2021 Greggs PLC (GRG)
06/01/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)
08/01/2021 Marks And Spencer Group PLC (MKS)
Ex-Dividend
23/12/2020 Walker Crips Group PLC (WCW)
23/12/2020 Ninety One PLC (N91)
23/12/2020 Alternative Credit Investments PLC (ACI)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com