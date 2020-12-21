StockMarketWire.com - Telecom company Vodafone said it had discussions about a potential sale of its 55% shareholding in Vodafone Egypt had been terminated.
Chief executive Nick Read said in a brief statement that Vodafone believed that the Egyptian government was 'committed to an optimal framework for the telecoms sector.'
This, he said, would 'enable Vodafone Egypt to deliver on the country's vision of digitization and financial inclusion and create a technology hub to support our growth in the African region.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
