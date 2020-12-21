StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said its non-small cell lung cancer drug had been approved in the US.
Tagrisso, used to treat early-stage epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated non-small cell lung cancer patients was granted approval under the US Food and Drug Administration's real-time oncology review pilot program.
Five other countries participated in a concurrent submission and review process through FDA's project Orbis.
'This approval dispels the notion that treatment is over after surgery and chemotherapy, as the ADAURA results show that Tagrisso can dramatically change the course of this disease,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
